Kiran Khoje: It is not easy to gain popularity in the industry

Kiran Khoje

MUMBAI: Actress Kiran Khoje who is known for her work in movies like Talvar, Hindi Medium and Super 30 has now made her OTT debut with Dry Day. She says that an actor has to go through a lot of struggle and that it’s not easy to audition for multiple roles and try to get good work.

“I think it is not correct to assume that an actor has not worked enough or it is easy to gain popularity in the industry. When you see an actor succeeding in their field, then you think of becoming just like them. You start doing hard work and you think that there is too much struggle and then you start getting irritated about why you have to struggle this much to become someone like them. You get fed up with standing in a queue for your auditions and then you even think of receiving a call for your audition. You get frustrated and irritated. Why do you have to talk to so many people around you? Why can't someone just call you and tell you that they require you for a role or something? I want to clarify that all of these things do not happen. You have to work hard to reach people around you and once you start getting any work you get successful then you have to start maintaining your success. To sustain and maintain your success, first of all you need to be a good human being because people often say that you became arrogant or you became egoistic after achieving a small success in your life. Trust yourself and be humble, be kind to everyone around you, have gratitude towards all the people around you and work on your craft,” she says.

Ask her what success means to her, and she says, “Success is to feel good after playing a good character, doing a good role or having a good work day. I don't believe that success is permanent because nothing is permanent in this world." Talking about being part of the industry, she says, “I have completed almost 12 years in the industry. Two cons about this industry are that there's a lot of waiting period and money does not come so easily. You'll have to wait for work very patiently. But it is a fact and you cannot get frustrated because of it. You'll need to accept it and I believe you should talk about how you feel and don't keep the frustration inside you.”

She adds, “There are many pros - you get to do a variety of roles and it gives you a chance to meet a lot of new people. The biggest source of learning for an actor is observing others, so you can observe so many characters. You'll have to observe everything and everyone with interest. You'll get a chance to meet such amazing people who will change you for your own good and bring a lot of happiness to your life. You'll also find some people who are really in pain, so you'll have to help them and make them feel better as it will give you peace. So, there's nothing like advantages and disadvantages in the industry as not everything is planned.”

