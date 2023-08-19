Kirron Kher gets nostalgic while remembering the late Yash Chopra

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 15:59
Kirron Kher

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as India’s Got Talent unveils its ‘TOP 14’ contestants this weekend. Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show has been showcasing diverse Indian talent that has won the hearts of the Jury – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah. And now, the show has found its top 14 contestants who will perform awe-inspiring acts, thereby proving they deserve to be in the ‘Talent Ka World Premiere’. From jaw-dropping performances to cutting-edge acts, the grand premiere episode of India’s Got Talent promises to be a ‘Blockbuster’!

Amidst the spectacular display of talent from its ‘Top 14’ contestants, veteran actress and judge Kirron Kher will get nostalgic when she hears a beautiful qawwali from her film ‘Veer Zaara’. A heartwarming conversation unfolds after the contestant delivers the iconic 'Aaya Tere Dar Par’ qawwali, leaving everyone awed.

Judge Kirron Kher will fondly recount a cherished memory with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra expressing, "It was incredibly beautiful. This qawwali is from my film 'Veer Zaara,' and it deeply touched my heart. It brought back memories of Yash Chopra ji, and this particular film holds a special place in my heart as it is one of my personal favourites among all of his filmography.”

To find out who makes it to the Top 14, tune in to the 'Talent Ka World Premiere' on India's Got Talent, this weekend at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

