Kirti to save Vikrant from DROWNING in Star Plus’ Keh Doon Tumhein?

MUMBAI: ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ is getting more interesting each episode. The show stars Mudit Nayar and Yukti Kapoor in titular roles. The project by Vajra Productions narrates a tale of a single mother moving with her child to a hill station and she falls in love with a man who has his own secrets.

The show is quite engaging and every episode has something interesting to offer adding more elements to the mystery.

We have already seen how Kirti has been falling for the kind of man Vikrant is. On the other hand, Vikrant is making plans to woo her by setting traps through which she gets attracted to him. He has made her the lead of library and has shown interest in working on a project too along with Kirti. Parallel to this, he also has a dark side to his personality.

In the upcoming episodes, he will be seen heading to a forest area as a part of his mystery plan. However, he will end up falling into a pit and due to rains, the pit will start filling. To save himself from drowning he will call Kirti. However, she will be busy praying.

Will she answer the phone in time and save Vikrant just like Vikrant has been saving her time and again? Only time will tell!