Kirti to save Vikrant from DROWNING in Star Plus’ Keh Doon Tumhein?

Vikrant is making plans to woo her by setting traps through which she gets attracted to him. He has made her the lead of library and has shown interest in working on a project too along with Kirti.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 16:07
Keh Doon Tumhein

MUMBAI: ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ is getting more interesting each episode. The show stars Mudit Nayar and Yukti Kapoor in titular roles.  The project by Vajra Productions narrates a tale of a single mother moving with her child to a hill station and she falls in love with a man who has his own secrets.  

The show is quite engaging and every episode has something interesting to offer adding more elements to the mystery. 

Also Read: Keh Doon Tumhein 29th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Vikrant creates a moment with Kirti

In the upcoming episodes, he will be seen heading to a forest area as a part of his mystery plan. However, he will end up falling into a pit and due to rains, the pit will start filling. To save himself from drowning he will call Kirti. However, she will be busy praying. 

Also Read: Keh Doon Tumhein 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Vikrant targets Jagdale

Will she answer the phone in time and save Vikrant just like Vikrant has been saving her time and again? Only time will tell!

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 16:07

