News

Kishwer Merchantt's 'sweet surprise' for Suyyash Rai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Kishwer Merchantt recently made her husband Suyyash Rai's birthday special by baking a cake for him. Actor-turned-singer Suyyash Rai, who turned a year older on March 24, had a special surprise waiting for him home. His wife and ex-Bigg Boss contestant baked a 'kada prasad cake' (cake made of traditional Punjabi dessert) on his special day.

Kishwer shared a video of the surprise on her twitter account and also shared a picture of the cake on her Insta story.

'I don't believe I forgot a before picture of the kada prasad cake I made for Suyyash last night to bring in his birthday,' Kishwer wrote.

Kishwer and Suyyash started dating in 2010. After 6 years, they two decided to get married and tied the knot on December 16, 2016. They had appeared together on Bigg Boss 9.

Have a look at her post.

Credits: TOI

Tags Kishwer Merchantt Suyyash Rai Bigg Boss 9 Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here