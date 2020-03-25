Kishwer Merchantt's 'sweet surprise' for Suyyash Rai

MUMBAI: Kishwer Merchantt recently made her husband Suyyash Rai's birthday special by baking a cake for him. Actor-turned-singer Suyyash Rai, who turned a year older on March 24, had a special surprise waiting for him home. His wife and ex-Bigg Boss contestant baked a 'kada prasad cake' (cake made of traditional Punjabi dessert) on his special day.

Kishwer shared a video of the surprise on her twitter account and also shared a picture of the cake on her Insta story.

'I don't believe I forgot a before picture of the kada prasad cake I made for Suyyash last night to bring in his birthday,' Kishwer wrote.

Kishwer and Suyyash started dating in 2010. After 6 years, they two decided to get married and tied the knot on December 16, 2016. They had appeared together on Bigg Boss 9.

Have a look at her post.

Credits: TOI