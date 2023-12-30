Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shaily Priya Pandey shares her new year resolution and her biggest learning from 2023

MUMBAI: Actress Shaily Priya Pandey, who is currently seen essaying the female lead in the show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se on Shemaroo Umang, talks about her new year resolution for 2024, her biggest learnings from 2023 and expresses gratitude for her show completing 400 episodes.

Shaily said, "2023 was a year brimming with achievements, bringing success to various facets of my life, from career and finances to my health. I'm incredibly grateful for my show's remarkable resilience, now thriving in its 18th month and having clocked a whopping 400 episodes, standing tall in an industry where shows often fall by the wayside. Also, I won best actress award for my role in this show."

Talking about her learning from the year 2023, she tells, "My growth this year extended beyond achievements, encompassing the refinement of my craft and the delicate art of work-life balance. A particular highlight was realizing my dream car, a testament to the show's success. Beyond the tangible, this year also gifted me invaluable lessons in self-love and self-healing. Throughout it all, I prioritized both physical and mental well-being, recognizing the importance of a holistic approach to thriving."

Sharing her new year resolution for 2024, she added, "My top priority is to revive my workout routine. My hectic schedule sidelined it, but I won't let that be my excuse anymore.Achieving a balanced life is crucial. Mastering driving skills will be a personal milestone I prioritize in the coming months. Also, I'll prioritize carving out time for both professional fulfillment and personal well-being. 2023 was a year of abundance, and I'm deeply grateful for all its blessings. This gratitude will be the engine that propels me forward in 2024. 2024 is a blank canvas waiting to be filled with ambitious goals. I'm ready to set the bar higher and chase dreams that inspire me."