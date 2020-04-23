Kkusum fame Rucha Gujarthi looks radiant during her 'Godh Bharai'

MUMBAI: Rucha Gujarathi has been a part of several shows. She is best known for her role as Kali in popular show Kkusum.

The actress is expecting her first child with businessman husband Vishal Jaiswal. Last seen in &TV's Gangaa in the year 2016, actress Rucha Gujarati and hubby Vishal are super-excited for the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

Recently, the actress had a Godh Bharai ceremony. Rucha posted the picture on her social media captioning it as, "Thank you mummy @gujarathineelam n daddy @pravin.gujarathi.5 @vish_jas .. all arrangements done by my mummy .. thank u mummy n daddy n vishal nothing is impossible for u guys .. you prove that parents can do anything for their children’s happiness .. godh bharai ceremony amid lockdown Thank you mom n dad n hubby for making my day so special.”

Amidst lockdown, only Rucha's husband and in-laws were a part of the baby shower ceremony.

Rucha tied the knot with Vishal in December 2016. And she is away from television for the last four years.

Credits: India Forums