KL Rahul in ‘thinking mode’; check out his latest STYLISH photo

MUMBAI: Social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram have brought celebrities and fans closer to each other. And celebs make sure to utilise the same to remain in touch with their friends and followers. Speaking about the same, cricketer KL Rahul, who was seen in filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee with Karan, often shares pictures that are a visual delight.

His fashionable looks will certainly give style goals to all his fans. And, now, the handsome lad has once again shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle. In the picture, he can be seen donning a cool winter garment paired up with black bottom. He accessorised his look with a bracelet and a pair of white shoes. Looking at his picture, we wonder what was he thinking! As soon as he shared the picture, his fans started complimenting him. Impressed by his look, someone commented ‘damn’ while others wrote ‘awesome’.

Check out his look right here, and share your thoughts in the comment section below.