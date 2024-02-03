Know more about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friend Amarnath Ghosh, who was killed in the US

In an unfortunate incident, an Indian dancer named Amarnath Ghosh was reportedly killed while he was taking his evening walk in St. Louis, Missouri, US. He was shot multiple times on the evening of February 27, 2024.
DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE

MUMBAI : In an unfortunate incident, an Indian dancer named Amarnath Ghosh was reportedly killed while he was taking his evening walk in St. Louis, Missouri, US. He was shot multiple times on the evening of February 27, 2024. The incident came to light when television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared about it on her official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on March 1, 2024. While the reason behind his alleged killing is still not known, we bring you a few details about the deceased.

Amarnath Ghosh was born and brought up in Kolkata. His father passed away in childhood, while his mother passed away three years ago. He went to the US to pursue an MFA in dance from the prestigious Washington University in Saint Louis. He was a celebrated classical dancer and would often post about his dance videos on his respective social media handles.

Before going to the US, he also completed his diploma in Bharatanatyam from Chennai's Kalakshetra College. Due to his nuanced dance performances, the International Cultural Ministry, Delhi, also awarded him a scholarship for Kuchipudi.

One look at his respective social media handle, and you can say that he used to live and breathe dance. Check out the last dance video he posted on his social media below.

Post Devoleena Bhattacharjee's post, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they are following up with forensic investigation and police.

The fact that off late a lot of news has been coming out of Indians either being killed or attacked in the US, has certainly become a matter of worry. Many have raised concerns about Indians safety in the US.

