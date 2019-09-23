News

Koena Mitra to participate in Bigg Boss 13

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss, which is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows, is retuning with a new season. The season 13, which will premier soon, will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again.

As the premier date is nearing, viewers are excited to know who all are going to participate in Bigg Boss 13. According to the latest reports, Koena Mitra will be seen on the show. Yes, report has it that the Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Apna Sapna Money Money actress is all set to get locked inside Bigg Boss house.

The other confirmed names include Rashmi Desai, Aarti Singh, Siddharth Shukla, and Devoleena Bhatttcharya. 

Tags > Salman Khan, Rashmi Desai, Aarti Singh, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhatttcharya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Varun Sharma on &TV’s Lagao Boli

Varun Sharma on &TV’s Lagao Boli
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Jay Soni
Jay Soni

past seven days