Koena Mitra to participate in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss, which is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows, is retuning with a new season. The season 13, which will premier soon, will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again.

As the premier date is nearing, viewers are excited to know who all are going to participate in Bigg Boss 13. According to the latest reports, Koena Mitra will be seen on the show. Yes, report has it that the Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Apna Sapna Money Money actress is all set to get locked inside Bigg Boss house.

The other confirmed names include Rashmi Desai, Aarti Singh, Siddharth Shukla, and Devoleena Bhatttcharya.