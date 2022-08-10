Koffee With Karan 7: AWW! Gauri Khan describes the bond she shares with her kids Suhana and Aryan Khan

MUMBAI :Gauri Khan might not have come from a filmy background, but her marriage to the Badshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan brought her into instant limelight. Although she wasn’t so much into the social circuit a few years back, people are now noticing her for her enterprising qualities, being part of the creme de la creme of Bollywood and being one of the most influential celebs of our times.

Also Read- Gauri Khan reveals one habit of Shah Rukh Khan that annoys her



Gauri usually doesn't open up about her personal life much but recently when being coaxed a lot by host Karan Johar, the Bollywood producer decided to go on his chat show Koffee With Karan and got candid about her life and kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan.

When asked about her bond with her children Suhana and Aryan, she gave us a sweet insight into their personalities, like who decides on what she wears, who is the most mature out of them and also gave dating advice for both the youngsters.

When Karan asked her who gives their two bits about her dressing, the interior designer mentioning Aryan said, “I am not allowed to wear full-sleeve shirts. He hates shirts. I can wear T-shirts. Like, I am not allowed to wear many things. Like, he doesn't like jackets on me.”

Karan then asks her about any habits that the kids have picked/not picked up from her star hubby Sharukh Khan. To this she said that some of the habits they haven’t picked up is that they are always punctual and also never take 1000 hours in the bathroom.

Also Read- Koffee With Karan 7: What! These Celebs took a jibe at Karan Johar’s popular chat show



When asked about dating advice for Aryan and Suhana, Gauri said that Aryan can date as many girls as he wants but once he’s married that's it! For Suhana she said, “Never date two boys at the same time.”

Karan then asked her which of her kids have the strongest personality. To this Khan said that hands down Suhana was the one and was far more mature for her age.

What did you think of Gauri Khan’s insightful answers?

Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit- Pinkvilla



