Koffee With Karan 7: AWW! Gauri Khan describes the bond she shares with her kids Suhana and Aryan Khan

“I am not allowed to wear full-sleeve shirts. He hates shirts.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 18:17
Koffee With Karan 7: AWW! Gauri Khan describes the bond she shares with her kids Suhana and Aryan Khan

MUMBAI :Gauri Khan might not have come from a filmy background, but her marriage to the Badshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan brought her into instant limelight. Although she wasn’t so much into the social circuit a few years back, people are now noticing her for her enterprising qualities, being part of the creme de la creme of Bollywood and being one of the most influential celebs of our times.

Also Read-  Gauri Khan reveals one habit of Shah Rukh Khan that annoys her


Gauri usually doesn't open up about her personal life much but recently when being coaxed a lot by host Karan Johar, the Bollywood producer decided to go on his chat show Koffee With Karan and got candid about her life and kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan.

When asked about her bond with her children Suhana and Aryan, she gave us a sweet insight into their personalities, like who decides on what she wears, who is the most mature out of them and also gave dating advice for both the youngsters.

When Karan asked her who gives their two bits about her dressing, the interior designer mentioning Aryan said, “I am not allowed to wear full-sleeve shirts. He hates shirts. I can wear T-shirts. Like, I am not allowed to wear many things. Like, he doesn't like jackets on me.”

Karan then asks her about any habits that the kids have picked/not picked up from her star hubby Sharukh Khan. To this she said that some of the habits they haven’t picked up is that they are always punctual and also never take 1000 hours in the bathroom.

Also Read-  Koffee With Karan 7: What! These Celebs took a jibe at Karan Johar’s popular chat show


When asked about dating advice for Aryan and Suhana, Gauri said that Aryan can date as many girls as he wants but once he’s married that's it! For Suhana she said, “Never date two boys at the same time.”

Karan then asked her which of her kids have the strongest personality. To this Khan said that hands down Suhana was the one and was far more mature for her age.

What did you think of Gauri Khan’s insightful answers?

Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit- Pinkvilla


    

 

Koffee with Karan Shahrukh Khan Gauri Khan Suhana Khan Aryan Khan Karan Johar TV news Disney+Hotstar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 18:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness Alert! Kirti Kulhari Bold Looks are to Die for
MUMBAI: Kirti Kulhari, who is known for her famous roles in films like Pink, Blackmail and Uri, looks super hot and...
EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Zemse opens up about her skincare and views on botox; says, “I am not somebody who would ever go for botox. I feel there are many other ways to take care of your skin”
MUMBAI :Priyanka Zemse is an actress, a video jockey, and a trained Bollywood, classical, and bachata dancer based in...
Yay! Happy Birthday Mona Jai Singh
MUMBAI  :Mona Jai Singh, known for her roles in various TV serials and Bollywood films posts coolest ethnic looks on...
Hot! Check out Vin Rana's Hottest Pictures
MUMBAI: Vin Rana, who is known for his role as Nakula in Star Plus's Mahabharat and Purab Khanna in Zee TV's Kumkum...
Maddam Sir: Cold War! Karishma to take the lead in new case, Haseena doesn’t feel good about it
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show...
Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actress Rashmika Mandanna who is also known as the National Crush, is no doubt one of the most loved and...
RECENT STORIES
Exclusive! “Giving my best with Amitabh Bachchan was my constant effort” Rashmika Mandanna
Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna