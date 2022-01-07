Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to be seen on the show together?

The new season of Koffee with Karan will begin soon. Many celebrities have already shot for the show. The latest actors to be seen on the show are Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public criticized the show, its Rapid-Fire round, and also blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, it was trending on social media again.

As we reported earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guests on the show.

As per sources, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will be coming on the show together this would be their first appearance on a talk show and there could be a possibility where they would reveal how their love story began and much more.

The fans are already excited to watch them together for the first time on a talk show.

In earlier seasons also the duo had been part of the show and once again they would come.

The show is all set to stream on Hotstar from the 7th of July 2022.

Are you excited to see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora together on the sets of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

