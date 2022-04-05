Koffee With Karan Season 7: Exclusive! KGG superstar Yash to be one of the guests on the show ?

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public lashed out at the show, criticised the Rapid Fire round, and blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, once again it was trending on social media.

As we reported earlier, Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor or Janvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guest on the show.

As per sources, it seems that south superstar Yash will be gracing the show and will be interacting with Karan.

This will be the first time that Yash will be coming on the show. In the past we have seen south stars of Baahubali: The Beginning gracing the show.

Though Yash is of a very few words it will be interesting to see him on a controversial show like Koffee With Karan.

The show is expected to begin shooting in the second week of May and will air somewhere around mid June 2022.

