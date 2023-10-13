Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kya Baat Hai! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh to be guest on the show

Karan Johar is coming back with a new season of his chat show Koffee With Karan and the fans are excited to see who would be the guests on the show. As per sources, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh will be seen as the guest on the show.
Koffee With Karan

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons, and now it is back with the seventh season.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public criticized the show, its rapid-fire round, and also blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Karan Johar came back with a new season and gave it back to the trolls and the haters and made a comeback with a bang.

But despite that the show didn’t stop, initially, it was aired on Star World but now it would stream on Hotstar.

The last season was a huge success with celebrities coming on the couch and bearing their heart out.

The finale of the episode was super successful as the audience got to see Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey and their friendship and their bond together.

The new season of Koffee With Karan is going to begin from the 28th of October and will stream on Disney + Hotstar.

As per sources, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh will be seen as the guest on the show.

This will be the first time that the duo two will come on a chat show and will talk about their love story, bond and marriage.

Well, it will be interesting to see Zeenat and Neetu on the show and what leads to the differences between the two.

