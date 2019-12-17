News

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer give us major fitness goals with their latest picture

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are one of the most popular couples of the small screen. The duo married a few years ago and are enjoying marital bliss ever since. 

Kratika and Nikitin have a huge fan following, and the reason behind it is their adorable chemistry and their cute social media PDA, which can make anyone go aww. 

Kratika recently posted a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen posing with her darling hubby. 

The duo is enjoying swimming together in this chilly weather. While Nikitin looked all kinds of hot in his shirtless avatar, Kratik looked refreshing. 

The duo showed off their biceps too, which proves that they are fitness freaks. 

Kratika has done a number of hit TV shows like Punar Vivah, Jhansi Ki Rani, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Qubool Hai, and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev among others. The actress was last seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki opposite Sharad Malhotra. She has been away from the small screen for quite some time now, and fans are eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback soon. Meanwhile, Nikitin will be next seen in Dabangg 3 and Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi.

