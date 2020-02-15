Krishna Abhishek says that Arti Singh never faced any sort of molestation

MUMBAI: Arti Singh who is one of the finalists in the Bigg Boss house is the only independent player of the house and by playing the game solo headedly the actress as reached the finale of the show.

On the show during a task Arti had said that when she was young the maid of her house tried to rape her, but fortunately she managed to run away from the situation.

Now on this finally her brother Krushna Abhishek broke silence where he said to a leading entertainment portal that Arti Singh did not face any rape attempt and she may have said such things in flow. However, he said the attempt was about to happen and the guy ran away. An FIR was also filed but he could not be traced even after police tried to search for him but then we couldn't trace him down.

Well living in the house, the contestants do say things in a flow, but now Krusha as clarified the plot, and by reaching the finals of the show, Arti has made her family proud.