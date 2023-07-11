Krishna Kaul and Manit Joura’s power-packed performances at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’ cannot be missed!

MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra family of Kundali Bhagya turns host to the entire Zee Kutumb for a grand celebration, an unforgettable Diwali gala. The festivities will be brimming with joy, dance, and endless fun! Be sure not to miss this special episode titled 'Rishton Ki Deepavali,' airing on November 7th at 09:30 pm, exclusively on Zee TV.

While all the performances by the Zee Kutumb stars will blow your mind away, the power-packed performance by the boys- Krishna Kaul a.k.a. Ranbir, and Manit Joura a.k.a. Rishabh to the songs Gujju Pataka, Heart Throb, Yentamma, and Naatu Naatu will get everyone grooving. The two dashing heartthrobs in coordinated floral outfits, dancing with aplomb will have their female fans swooning. Despite having limited time to rehearse, they truly owned the stage with their infectious energy and inimitable style.

Krishna Kaul said, “It’s really fun whenever the Zee Kutumb comes together to celebrate any festival. I really enjoyed performing with Manit and we have really set the stage on fire with our performance, I am sure the audience will love it. We don't meet often, but Manit and I have great camaraderie off-screen, which automatically translates into our on-screen performance. We had just one day to learn the entire choreography and kept practicing it on our own until we performed it together on the stage. I am really looking forward to fans seeing our energetic performance on stage.”

As the anticipation for this grand Diwali event builds, the Zee Kutumb promises an evening full of heartfelt emotions, surprises, and joy!

Altogether, the viewers will have fun watching Zee Kutumb having a blast, dancing and celebrating joyously at this special Diwali event. This year's 'Rishton ki Deepawali' episode will definitely be a feast for the senses; Good is expected to triumph over evil once again, but what lies ahead? Will Nidhi be able to escape Preeta’s wrath? Can Preeta reveal the truth about Nidhi's attempt to kill Srishti?

Watch the extraordinary Grand Diwali celebration on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya on November 7th, starting 9:30 PM!

