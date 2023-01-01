Krishna Kaul joins his co-actors in bringing pet dog to the sets

'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Krishna Kaul shared that he is quite happy as he recently became a pet parent and now, like his co-actors Kushagra Nautiyal and Pulkit Bangia, he also has all fun with his furry friend on the sets of the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 09:30
Krishna Kaul joins his co-actors in bringing pet dog to the sets

MUMBAI : 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Krishna Kaul shared that he is quite happy as he recently became a pet parent and now, like his co-actors Kushagra Nautiyal and Pulkit Bangia, he also has all fun with his furry friend on the sets of the show.

He said: "I recently became a pet parent of a dog and named him Flash. And to spend maximum time with Flash, I bring him on my set. Other than me, Kushagra and Pulkit also bring their female dogs, Nunna and Penny, on set. After reaching the set, we just leave them there and everyone entertains them. I must say I think they are getting too much pampering but who doesn't love to spoil their pet?"

Apart from his current show, Krishna is also known for being part of 'Cartel', 'Puncch Beat', 'Roadies', among others. As the actor has got a new member, his responsibilities have also increased towards him and he is giving his best. He said that he makes sure to give time to his pet by playing with him and giving him time in between the shoots which lightens up his mood and keeps him happy too.

"In between shoots, we just try to play with them, and it genuinely lightens up our mood. Even some of the members of the cast who are not really dog persons have formed a sweet bond with them. In fact, my co-actor Aparna loves Flash so much that she takes him with her to her place sometimes. I believe that no matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich."
SOURCE-IANS

Kumkum Bhagya Krishna Kaul Aparna Cartel Roadies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actress Sapna Thakur recalls that her co-star and late actress Tunisha Sharma showed...
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
MUMBAI : Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani spoke about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song 'Jhoome...
'It is a huge task to make people laugh,' says Zakir Khan, recounting his journey
MUMBAI : Comedian Zakir Khan revealed how during his first performance on stage, he was asked to leave within two...
Aishwarya Khare all set for a solo trip to Bali on New Year
MUMBAI :As everyone is making plans for New Year celebrations, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare has decided to...
Anushka Kaushik is enthralled working with Tigmanshu Dhulia
MUMBAI :Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her projects like 'Ghar Waapsi, 'Thar', and 'Crash Course', spoke about her...
Recent Stories
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had splitq
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy
Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy
Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show's title as the audience
Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show's title as the audience
Here is why Big B was asked to leave the film 'Guddi'
Here is why Big B was asked to leave the film 'Guddi'
'KBC 14' contestant amuses Big B with her conversation
'KBC 14' contestant amuses Big B with her conversation
EXCLUSIVE! Veteran actress Sheela Sharma opens up about her character on Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua; says, “I like to play roles m
EXCLUSIVE! Veteran actress Sheela Sharma opens up about her character on Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua; says, “I like to play roles my age, I have accepted it and am happy about it”