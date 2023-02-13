Kritika Kamra shares a breathtaking view from her latest vacation, check it out

The gorgeous actress who bowled her fans over with an impressive performance in the web series Hush Hush lately, has shared some breathtaking glimpses…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 14:14
MUMBAI : Kritika Kamra is a well known actress in the entertainment world. She began her showbiz journey with Television and smoothly transitioned into films and the digital medium. Kamra is known for playing Arohi in television shows Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Dr. Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ananya in Reporters and Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. In 2014, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Kamra made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Mitron.

Kritika has a massive fan following on social media and loves to share little snippets from her life every now and then. The gorgeous actress who bowled her fans over with an impressive performance in the web series Hush Hush lately has shared some breathtaking glimpses from her trip to Mussoorie. Check it out here;

 

What did you think of these stunning images, have you visited these places too?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

    

 

About Author

