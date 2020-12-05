Krushna Abhishek and Shreyas Talpade team up for a project; is it on the lines of Golmaal?

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities of television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

Currently, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Sapna in of the most successful shows of television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry, where he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Recently, Krushna shared a post that reveals that he has teamed up with Shreyas for a project and it could be on the lines of Golmaal.

In the video, Krushna and Abhishek are dancing on the tunes of the Golmaal song, and Krushna captioned it saying that this Golmaal series is coming soon. He is shooting for a web series with Shreyas Talpade and is super excited about the same.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show’s Krushna Abhishek says his home doesn't run because of Kapil, but his talent)

Krushna also mentioned that he is happy to work with Shreyas as he admires his work and dedication and is a fan of the actor. He also said that he is a wonderful human being and has perfect timing when it comes to acting.

Today, Krushna is a big name on television, and at times, the audiences love his performance and comic timing better than that of Kapil Sharma.

The actor has a massive fan following, and his fans shower a lot of love and support on him.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: WHAT? Krushna Abhishek WARNS to walk out of the show, READ ON )