Krushna Abhishek reveals his mother passed away when he was 2 years old, ‘Nothing was Easy’

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication. He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Krushna recently revealed that he lost his mother when he was just 2 years old. He said that he has only seen her in pictures and seen in a video singing which is the only memory he has of her. She died soon after giving birth to his sister Arti due to Uterine cancer. Govinda’s sister-in-law Geeta was a friend of his mother and she adopted Arti.

Meanwhile Krishna and Govinda’s feud’s have made headlines over the years. Krishna revealed how many people assumed that his life must have been easy due to Govinda but it has not been and he has had to struggle a lot. Krushna said, “For me, Govinda is like a father figure, and I hold him dear to my heart. His support means the world to me. Having his blood running through my veins is an honour, considering he's one of the most talented superstars in the industry.’

