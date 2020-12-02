Krushna Abhishek reveals why he wasn’t allowed to enter this reality show

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities of television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

Currently, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Sapna in of the most successful shows of television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry, where he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Now, we came across a video where he reveals that he wasn’t allowed to go inside the sets of Indian Idol.

In the video, Krushna is seen telling Archana Puran Singh that he had gone on the sets of Indian Idol as Sapna’s character and they did not allow him at the beginning itself saying that he doesn’t know how to sing.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits. Well, there is no doubt that Krushna is very talented and he knows how to entertain the audiences.

