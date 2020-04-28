News

Krushna misses the time he feasted on 'non veg' at Farah Khan's place

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: It's Throwback Tuesday for comedian Krushna Abhishek, who shared a picture with choreographer Farah Khan, saying he misses her and feasting on "non-veg" delicacies at her home.

"Good Mor guys. Today I found a very old pic of mine and Farah mam. We were neighbors.. really miss my childhood at Juhu Tara road ,our filmy building ...my father was a vegetarian so I use to chup chap eat non veg at Farah Mam's house..this is our home pic ...love you Farah didi #farahkhan #nehrunagar#oldmemories," he wtote on Instagram along with an image in which the little Krushna is seen sitting next to Farah.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: haha so cute".

Another one wrote: "such beautiful memory."

On the work front, Krushna is currently part of "The Kapil Sharma Show" in which he plays the role of Sapna.

Tags Krushna Abhishek choreographer Farah Khan The Kapil Sharma Show sapna TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here