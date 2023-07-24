Krutika Desai aka Suman From StarPlus Show Pandya Store Opined About The New Journey In Pandya Store And Much More!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 06:00
Pandya Store

MUMBAI :The StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

The Pandya Store is all set to take a generational leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead along with Rohit Chandel, who is paired opposite her. Rohit Chandel will be seen essaying the role of Dhaval. Krutika Desai plays Suman in the show, who will be a support system for Natasha and encourage her to take the legacy forward. The makers of the show recently dropped the generation leap promo, where the character of grown-up Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store. It will be intriguing and interesting to witness the new journey of Natasha and Dhaval.

Krutika Desai, aka Suman, from StarPlus show Pandya Store shares, The Audience should witness a varied range of emotions and expect the same slice of life in the show, along with a lot of drama. It is the same Pandya Store, but with a twist. The character and look of Suman are different post-leap, but Suman will retain her basic quirks. My bond with Priyanshi will grow eventually. I am excited for the audience to witness the new journey of Suman and Natasha. Suman is going to be her cheerleader and motivator for life.

 

 

 

StarPlus Pandya Store Rohit Chandel Suman Natasha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Kya Baat Hai! From Anupama to Katha Ankahee; check out these Women-centric shows with a strong Female Protagonist
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We always like to be at the forefront...
Faltu: Heartbreaking! Ayaan fails to stop Faltu from signing the divorce papers
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! Has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani created a good pre-release buzz? Here’s what film business expert has to say
MUMBAI: After many weeks, finally a big Hindi film is slated to release this week. We are talking about Karan Johar’s...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara exposes Manjiri, latter threatens to call the police
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
Anupama
Kya Baat Hai! From Anupama to Katha Ankahee; check out these Women-centric shows with a strong Female Protagonist
DayaBen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUST READ! Check out the actresses who had auditioned for the role of DayaBen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Salman Khan
Whoa! From Salman Khan charging Rs 25 Crores/Week in Bigg Boss to Kangana Ranaut charging Rs 1 Crore/episode in Lock Upp, here is what Tv superstars Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan earn in comparison
Mrinal Navel
Exclusive! “There wasn't any hesitation, but I was very I was like, excited for it because it's such a huge show”, Mrinal Navell aka Kavya Luthra opens up about joining Kundali Bhagya, her character and more!
ROHIT SHETTY
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty talks about time management between movies and reality shows; reveals who he scolded the most on the show