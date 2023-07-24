Krutika Desai aka Suman From StarPlus Show Pandya Store Opined About The New Journey In Pandya Store And Much More!

MUMBAI :The StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

The Pandya Store is all set to take a generational leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead along with Rohit Chandel, who is paired opposite her. Rohit Chandel will be seen essaying the role of Dhaval. Krutika Desai plays Suman in the show, who will be a support system for Natasha and encourage her to take the legacy forward. The makers of the show recently dropped the generation leap promo, where the character of grown-up Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store. It will be intriguing and interesting to witness the new journey of Natasha and Dhaval.

Krutika Desai, aka Suman, from StarPlus show Pandya Store shares, The Audience should witness a varied range of emotions and expect the same slice of life in the show, along with a lot of drama. It is the same Pandya Store, but with a twist. The character and look of Suman are different post-leap, but Suman will retain her basic quirks. My bond with Priyanshi will grow eventually. I am excited for the audience to witness the new journey of Suman and Natasha. Suman is going to be her cheerleader and motivator for life.