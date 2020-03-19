Krutika Desai pens an emotional note for her late husband Imtiaz Khan

MUMBAI: Krutika Desai is a well-known television personality. Known for shows like Mere Angne Mein, Uttaran, Kumkum, among others, the actress is going through a difficult time.

The actress’ husband Imtiaz Khan passed away on 15 March. Krutika took to social media and penned down a farewell message for him. She wrote, "My friend, philosopher, guide and lover.....ALLAH HAFIZ....Till we meet again...soon....."

Imtiaz was a part of films like Dharmatma, Dayavan, Hulchul, etc. He is survived by his wife, Krutika Desai daughter Ayesha Khan and nephews Shadaab Khan and Seemaab Khan.

May Krutika and her family get the strength to deal with the crisis!