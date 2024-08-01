Krutika Desai: This time is one of my favourite parts of the year

MUMBAI: Actress Krutika Desai, who is part of the show Gauna, says that spending Christmas and New Year with her family is always wonderful. She adds that this is one of the best parts of the year for her.

“I love this time. I always liked Santa Claus. I remember when my mom took me to a Monginis shop on Christmas Eve in my childhood, we met Santa, danced, and got surprise gifts like a pencil, eraser, drawing, and coloring books along with tasty pastries. Now that I'm an adult, my mom gets me cheesecakes and pastries. I don't have a Christmas tree at home, but I go to church and enjoy it,” she says, adding, “I love the lights, decorations, and Santa hat, it's a beautiful celebration in neighborhoods, malls, and restaurants. I just love the festive atmosphere!”

Talking about how she celebrated Christmas, she says, “I went to the church service, lit a candle, made a wish, and then strolled around enjoying the tall Christmas trees with decorations and lights. I've always liked wearing a Santa hat since I was a child. Finally, I ended the day with a good meal. Now, for New Year, I will be with my family and close friends.”