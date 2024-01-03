Krystle D'Souza Birthday: Actress gives a glimpse of her beautiful 'freezing' day, check it out

MUMBAI: Krystle D’Souza enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She came to the limelight with her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been part of numerous other TV shows, including Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan, and Belan Wali Bahu. She has also worked in the movie Chehre and a web series titled Fittrat.

Also Read- Gossip! Is Krystle D'souza in a relationzhip with this restauranter?

As the actress turns 34 today i.e on 1st March, she shared glimpses of her birthday. She is seen enjoying the snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The picturesque visuals will surely make you want to go there right now! Sharing some amazing glimpses, Krystle wrote, “Happy happies to me !!! Can we freeze the day”

Check out her post here;

Speaking of keeping herself busy and in shape, Krystle had earlier said, “She concluded, “More than anything, I’m more active during the day. As an actor, while waiting for your next project, you have nothing to do. So, [earlier] I used to just wake up and keep lying in bed all day and watching TV. But now, I get up early and hit the gym. I no longer want to stay home; so I step out, catch up with my friends and stay busy doing something.”

Also Read- Gossip! Is Krystle D'souza in a relationzhip with this restauranter?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar