Krystle D'Souza looks hot in this monochrome picture; gives a kickass advice to fans

MUMBAI: Television actress Krystle D'Souza, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, has shared an elegant monochrome picture of herself on her Instagram handle. Along with it, she also wrote a caption that will certainly motivate her fans to stay true to their vision.



Known for her role of Jeevika in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle is an active social media user. She never fails to woo her fans with her stylish pictures. However, it’s also her captions that deserve attention.

The actress took to her social media page and shared an artistic monochrome picture wherein she can be seen donning a gorgeous long dress. Her pose and the backdrop enhanced the beauty of the picture.



On one hand, her outfit will give you style goals and on the other hand, her caption will motivate you to follow your vision.

“If you are blessed with a vision stay true to it,” Krystle wrote this kickass caption beside the picture. Take a look below.

On the professional front, Krystle is known for television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, and Brahmarakshas. She has also acted in the web series, Fittrat. She is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut film, Chehre, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.