Krystle Dsouza is missing her GOA DAYS with Aly Goni!

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza made her TV acting debut with Balaji Telefilms’ show Kahe Naa Kahe as Kinjal.

She became a household name for her stint in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Jeevika Vadhera opposite Karan Tacker. The gorgeous actress won many hearts for her performance in other shows as well including Kasturi, Kis Desh Hai Meraa Dil, and Belan Wali Bahu. In addition to acting, she has made us fall in love with her charming smile. Krystle has a lot of industry friends and one of them happens to be the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni.

Aly is no more a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and as he celebrated his birthday recently, Krsytle took to social media to address how much she misses him and that they should visit Goa together once again: