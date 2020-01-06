Krystle D'souza’s advice on ACHIEVING your GOALS

MUMBAI: Krystle D'souza certainly knows how to motivate her fans and followers!

Wondering why we say that?

Well, as you begin the New Year with new goals, ambitions, and resolutions, Krystle has the right words to motivate you.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself. Being an active social media user, she also writes interesting, delightful, motivating, and fun captions to compliment her pictures. And as mentioned above, her latest caption is a motivating one.

Looking glamorous in a short stunning dress, she captioned the picture as, 'Be stubborn about your goals and flexible about your methods.'

Take a look below, and share whether you felt motivated by reading her caption.

On the work front, Krystle is known for television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, and Brahmarakshas. She is now gearing up for her film debut. Krystle is set to make her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.