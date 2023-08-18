Kshitee Jog opens up about being part of Rajan Shahi’s new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Actress Kshitee Jog who was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Rocky's(Ranveer Singh) mother, Punam Randhawa, now plays a cameo role in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actress is confident that the show will do well. Talking about her role, she says that she loves playing her character.

“It is very intriguing; it's as if you want to know what's going to happen next or what lies between them. Based on the promo we saw, it appears to be centred around a family, but it could also be a love story. Therefore, the title is quite intriguing, with a romantic touch,” she says.

She adds, “I have a special appearance. I'm playing the role of Vandana's (Sayli Salunkhe) mother, who didn't want her children to pursue music like her husband. She genuinely believes that there isn't much money in it, given that her husband didn't achieve much popularity. As a result, she discouraged her children from entering the field, fearing they would waste their time and not earn enough money. She is somewhat more materialistic, which is why she isn't happy with the fact that her daughter is into music while her son has a job.”

Talking about her character, she says, “There isn't much to it because it's a special appearance, but it's not just that. I am a supporter of talent, and I believe that whether today or tomorrow if you possess talent, it will be recognised. Yes, money is important—very, very important—but talent is equally important. Talent is what brings you true happiness and peace; money provides you with luxuries. So in that sense, I wouldn't relate to this character at all. However, that's the fun of it, because with a character you can relate to, it doesn't really matter. I mean, it wouldn't be possible because the characters are interesting, with intriguing dynamics within the entire family.”

Meanwhile, she loves working with Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut Production. “It's like a homecoming for me. I worked on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for almost nine years—before that, my first serial was directed by Rajan Shahi, 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann'. I myself have seen DKP growing in front of my eyes. So this is an association that goes back for 15 years, at least. It truly feels like a homecoming for me, a return to my roots and the opportunity to engage with my craft,” she says.

"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" seems to blend drama and romance, she says, adding, “I believe that family drama is less prominent here because there's this kind of romance happening somewhere, and this romance thrives due to the challenges and conflicts present in the story. So, I think these aspects will be closely intertwined. Another excellent aspect is that the show focuses on people who are in the 30-35 age group, which is rarely depicted; it's also less common. Therefore, the show presents something new in many ways. I don't perceive it as a typical family drama. After watching the first two episodes, it doesn't feel like any show I've seen before. It's quite interesting.”