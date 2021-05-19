Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 update: Chestha Bhagat, Aashika Bhatia, and Ankita Bahuguna to continue to play Dev’s sisters; Alka Mogha and Mushtaq Khan reprise their characters

MUMBAI: Some shows live in our minds and will remain an audience favorite for life. One of Sony TV's shows, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will always be special for the fans.

The show had a wonderful concept, and the liking of the audience wasn't limited to the show's story.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pairs of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Sonakshi and Dev respectively.

For Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans, Sona and Dev will always be an ideal couple.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop. Both actors were busy with their new shows.

Now, it is back on public demand and will be launching in June.

(ALSO READ : Check out this similarity between Abir–Rhea and Dev–Sonakshi )

As we all know Erica (Sonakshi), Supriya (Dev’s mom), and Shaheer (Dev) will be continuing as the leads.

TellyChakkar has exclusive information that Chestha Bhagat, Aashika Bhatia, and Ankita Bahuguna will continue to play Dev’s sisters in the serial, whereas Alka Mogha and Mushtaq Khan will continue playing Dev's Mami and Mama respectively.

In short, the same actors have been cast in season 3 and not many changes have been made.

Fans are super excited for the new season and can’t wait to be a part of Dev and Sonakshi’s love story.

The show has become an iconic one, and Shaheer and Erica have become the most loved on screen couple.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Shaheer Sheikh talks about reuniting with Erica Fernandes and why Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is close to his heart! )