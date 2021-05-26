Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 update: Child artist Anngad Maaholay roped in to play Golu in the serial

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most loved shows on television, and the serial has had two successful seasons. It is back with season 3 on public demand.

The USP of the serial is the star cast, story, and screen play, to which the audiences connect.

The magical chemistry of Shaheer and Erica as Dev and Sonakshi shouldn’t be missed, and fans have made them an iconic screen couple today.

As we reported, Erica (Sonakshi), Supriya (Dev’s mom), Shaheer (Dev) will be continuing as the leads of the show.

ALSO READ : Shaheer Sheikh talks about reuniting with Erica Fernandes and why Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is close to his heart! )

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that child artist Anngad Maaholay has been roped in to play the role of Golu in the serial.

If one remembers, Golu was the son of Vicky (Dev's brother) and Elena (Sonakshi’s sister). Later on, Dev was taking care of him.

Dev’s sister, uncle, and aunt in the serial will be reprising their roles.

The show is all set to launch in June, and the promo was out a couple of days ago and has got a fantastic response from the audiences.

Erica in her recent interview had said that she is excited for Season 3 and is happy that the show is coming back on public demand.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Shaheer Sheikh talks about reuniting with Erica Fernandes and why Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is close to his heart!