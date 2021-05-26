Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 update: Vaibhav Singh, Prerna Panwar, Alpesh Dhakan, and Jagat Rawat reprise their role in the serial

MUMBAI: Some shows live in our minds and will always remain an audience’s favorite for life. One of Sony TV's shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will always be special for the fans.

The show had a wonderful concept and the liking of the the audience wasn't limited to the show's story.

But the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave the viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pair - Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

It’s been quite some time that the show had gone off air, but now it's back with Season 3 on public demand.

As we all know Erica ( Sonakshi) , Supriya (Dev’s Mom), Shaheer ( Dev Dixit) will be continuing as the lead of the show.

Tellychakkar has exclusively got to know that Vaibhav Singh aka Vicky ( Dev’s brother), Prerna Panwar aka Ellena ( Sonakshi’s sister), Alpesh Dhakan aka Saurabh ( Soakshi’s bother) and Jagat Rawat aka Bijoy ( Sonakshi’d dad) will reprise their roles.

Vaibhav’s character was a little bit grey shade in the serial and would he continue as a negative character one would have to wait and watch.

Sonakshi's relation with her father and brother was loved by the audiences and the audiences are happy to see them back.

The show will be launching somewhere in the month of June, and the fans are excited about the new season.

How excited are you to watch Season 3, do let us know in the comments below.

