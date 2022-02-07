Kudos! Fans are on cloud nine to see Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra collaborate on a project together

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein's lead pair Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra have a huge fan following. Now, fans are thrilled as Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra have bagged a project together.

In the video, we can see Sargun Kaur Luthra can be seen in a simple saree. Abrar Qazi is in a simple shirt with denim. The two are looking very good together. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's chemistry is one of the highlights of Yeh Hai Chahatein.

A user wrote, “Waiting for Abrar n Sargun insta promotion of this ad Their Smiles Adorable ”, while another user wrote, “Magical ”. A third user wrote, “Mr. And Mrs. Qazi ”.

“DOST KE ROOP MEIN JEEVANSAATHI #AbrarGun”, wrote the fourth user, while the fifth user is inviting everyone as Baarati, “ese lagg raha jese ye jeevansaathis ka wedding invite ho AAAAJAISKWKLDJWQ *SCREAMING INTENSIFIES* BARATIOOO READY REHNAA

Yeh Hai Chahatein is made by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The show did well despite the timing clashing with Bigg Boss 15. The makers have a lot of drama in store for fans!

