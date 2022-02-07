News

Kudos! Fans are on cloud nine to see Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra collaborate on a project together

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein are the main leads working in Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2022 09:07 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein's lead pair Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra have a huge fan following. Now, fans are thrilled as Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra have bagged a project together.

Also Read:TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Abrar Qazi elevating fashion games with shades

In the video, we can see Sargun Kaur Luthra can be seen in a simple saree. Abrar Qazi is in a simple shirt with denim. The two are looking very good together. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's chemistry is one of the highlights of Yeh Hai Chahatein.

A user wrote, “Waiting for Abrar n Sargun insta promotion of this ad  Their Smiles  Adorable ”, while another user wrote, “Magical ”. A third user wrote, “Mr. And Mrs. Qazi ”.

Also Read: What! Netizen in shock as Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra's goes bald in Yeh Hai Chahatein

“DOST KE ROOP MEIN JEEVANSAATHI #AbrarGun”, wrote the fourth user, while the fifth user is inviting everyone as Baarati, “ese lagg raha jese ye jeevansaathis ka wedding invite ho AAAAJAISKWKLDJWQ *SCREAMING INTENSIFIES*  BARATIOOO READY REHNAA 

Yeh Hai Chahatein is made by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The show did well despite the timing clashing with Bigg Boss 15. The makers have a lot of drama in store for fans!

Credit: BollywoodLife

Tags TellyChakkar Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra Jeevansathi.com Yeh Hai Chahatein Ekta Kapoor Bigg Boss 15 Balaji Telefilms

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See