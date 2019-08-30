Kuhu to kill Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti’s love story has begun, bur Kuhu and Kunal’s marriage is on the verge on breaking, as Kunal was forced into this marriage. He doesn’t consider Kuhu as his wife and doesn’t believe in this marriage. Kuhu blames Mishti for all this and now plans to kill her.



In the previous episode, we have seen that Kuhu is miffed with Mishti as Kunal refuses to love her. She blames Mishti for this, who tells her to take charge herself for once.



In addition, Abeer challenges Mishti to confess her love in front of everyone during the festival of Janmashtami, and Mishti accepts the challenge. She confesses her love for Abeer while breaking the dahi handi.



In the upcoming episode Mishti has a fall, which could have to led her to her death bed, but fortunately, Abeer saves her.



But the shocking twist is that this fall was planned by Kuhu.



It will be interesting to see whether Abeer and Mishti learn about Kuhu’s evil plan.