Kuhu regrets falling for Kunal; realizes Mishtiâ€™s worth in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

24 Aug 2019 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Â Yeh Rihstey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Kunal has shown his true colors to Kuhu. As he was forced to get married, he refuses to accept Kuhu as his wife, which shocks Kuhu. She realizes what a selfish person is Kunal.

Kuhu blames Mishti for all the bad in her life without even knowing about Meenakshi and Kunal being the real masterminds.

In the upcoming episode, Kuhu comes to know that Kunal doesnâ€™t love her and just used her to fulfill his motives.

She regrets falling in love with Kunal and realizes Mishtiâ€™s real worth.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.Â 

past seven days