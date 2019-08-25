Kuhu's married life turns hell; blames Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is up for new drama and dhamaka.

Kuhu is married to Kunal and is happy, but she is unaware of what is to come her way.

Kuhu is unaware that her life is going to change after the wedding.

Kunal unfolds the truth to Kuhu that he doesn't love her and that he married her because of Mishti.

Kunal unveils that he fooled her to take revenge from Mishti and refuses to accept her as a wife.

Kuhu blames Mishti for this situation also.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.