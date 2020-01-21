Kulfi Finds Sikandar : kulfi kumar bajewala: 20th january 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Police take Kulfi she manages to run and goes to Sikandar’s room. Tauj tells Lovlen that she escaped via lift. Tauji prays for her safety. Kulfi hides in the cupboard as she leans towards wall secret room opens and she is shocked to see her Baba. She tells him her struggle to find him She tells him that she is calling Loveleen to know that he is here, by hearing Loveleen’s name his heart rate increases and he remembers his torture. Sikandar wants to tell Kulfi the reason behind his condition but he feels sad that he can’t talk. Loveleen tells Beauty that Police should be here because there are chances that she will be back.

Jimmy tells Loveleen that we can steal one song from the upcoming singer because he won't have the capacity to lodge a complaint against us. Loveleen loves his plan she says that Amayra can be a top singer and since Sikandar is not here to interfere, they will tell Amayra to sing trending songs and she can be number one singer.

Sikandar is helpless he wants to tell Kulfi Loveleen’s truth but he can’t, Kulfi sings a song for him and hugs him