MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is gearing up for new twists.



Sikandar is shocked as Kulfi is missing from the chawl after Ganeshotsav.



Suddenly, he gets a strange call.



It is Lovely, who threatens to kill Kulfi if Sikandar does not hand over Amyra to her.



Sikandar is shocked to know that Kulfi's life is in danger.



Sikandar is in a big dilemma as he has to sacrifice one of his daughters to save another.



It will be interesting to see what he does next.