Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Sikandar on secret mission; finally locates Amyra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 05:05 AM

MUMBAI: Some exciting twists and turns will now come up in the storyline of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala on StarPlus.

Sikandar breaks down after he fails to locate Amyra.

Meanwhile, Kulfi hears Jimmy and Tony’s conversation where they plan to ruin Sikandar.

Kulfi reveals the entire truth to Sikandar and they both plan to find Amyra.

Although they are separately trying to find Amyra, Kulfi misleads Sikandar and thus starts to locate Amyra.

Meanwhile, Sikandar hides his real identity and wears hoody to secretly find Amyra and save her from Tony and Jimmy’s clutches.

Meanwhile, Kulfi with her Kalti, Janghiya and Matka’s team starts searching Amyra.

Let see how soon Sikandar and Kulfi will find Amyra defeating the evils Tony and Jimmy.

