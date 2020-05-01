News

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Producers Guild of India, passed away this morning.

Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of the Film & Television Producers Guild passed away after suffering a major heart attack.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 May 2020 10:39 AM

MUMBAI: Kulmeet Makkar the CEO of Producers Guild of India has passed away due to heart attack. He had been in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh where he has been stationed since the lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He previously as worked in the entertainment industry for almost three decades. He is known to have worked with Saregama, at Reliance Entertainment as Founder of Big Music & Home Entertainment.

Prior to his role of CEO at Film & TV Producers Guild, he was also a president and CEO at Shreya entertainment.

As per media reports, it was said that he was working for a trust which he had pledged. His vision was to help the daily wage earners who were affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in the film and television industry. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son

(CREDIT: bollywoodlife.com) .

 

Tags Kulmeet Makkar COVID-19 Film & Television Producers Reliance Entertainment Big Music & Home Entertainment TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here