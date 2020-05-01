Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Producers Guild of India, passed away this morning.

MUMBAI: Kulmeet Makkar the CEO of Producers Guild of India has passed away due to heart attack. He had been in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh where he has been stationed since the lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He previously as worked in the entertainment industry for almost three decades. He is known to have worked with Saregama, at Reliance Entertainment as Founder of Big Music & Home Entertainment.



Prior to his role of CEO at Film & TV Producers Guild, he was also a president and CEO at Shreya entertainment.



As per media reports, it was said that he was working for a trust which he had pledged. His vision was to help the daily wage earners who were affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in the film and television industry. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son

