Kum Kum Bhagya actor Abhishek Malik separates from wife Suhani Chaudhary

MUMBAI :Abhishek Malik is a well known actor in the world of Television. He has been part of many popular shows like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Abhishek Malik, Suhani Chaudhari, Marriage, Bhagya Lakshmi, Punar Vivah, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among many others. While his Professional life has been great, his personal life has been on the radar.

Sadly, the actor has split from his stylist wife Suhani Chaudhary. The Kum Kum Bhagya actor confirmed, “Yes, it’s true that Suhani and I are separating and moving on. We experienced compatibility and understanding issues in our marriage.” He further added, “The decision has been amicable, and there are no hard feelings between us. We only wish each other we.”

Suhani said, “We took the plunge without anticipating that we could be incompatible, something that we figured out after we started living together. However, there are no grudges or regrets. We realised that both of us should move on with our lives. Parting ways is probably the right decision for both of us. I wish Abhishek a great future ahead.”

Abhishek and Suhani tied the knot in October 2021. Speaking of his wife, the Bhagya Lakshmi actor had then said, “When I exchanged numbers with Suhani, I thought that this would never work, because she was in Delhi, and I was in Mumbai. But with the lockdown happening and me going back to my hometown in Delhi things progressed between us. I told Suhani that I wanted a serious relationship and incidentally she too wanted the same thing. Even though I have gotten married several times on screen but getting married in real life to the one you love, is magical. When we get married on screen the director says cut and after that we go home alone, but in this case, I came back with a wife in real life! (laughs)”

