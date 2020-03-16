Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu to record a single with Deepali Sathe for Aagaaz Studio

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu will be recording a single with singer Deepali Sathe. This was informed by Neeraj Tiwari, owner of Aagaaz Studio at the studio launch held in Mumbai. Jaan Kumar Sanu who was present at the launch said that he’s excited about his association with the studio.

Neeraj Tiwari of Aagaaz Studio further said, “The main aim of Aagaaz Studio is to give opportunities to new talents, working with established singers and creating music for big brands in music.” He added, “We have already created music for big brands in Indian music – T-Series and Venus and we wish to continue doing so.”

Aagaaz Entertainment recently announced the launch of their recording studio Aagaaz Studio in Mumbai. The event was attended by singers Palak Muchhal (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, MS Dhoni), Altamash (Andhadhun, Housefull 4), Asit Tripathi (Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana), Amit Gupta (Dream Girl), and Deepali Sathe (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya). Also present at the event was actor Ajaz Khan who will be doing a music video with Aagaaz.

Aagaaz Studios is a brainchild of Neeraj Tiwari, Dilip Soni in collaboration with talented music composers Joy-Anjan. Dilip Soni, who is well-known in the film industry for film distribution, said, “I have partnered with Neeraj Tiwari in Aagaaz Studio. Together we plan to produce music videos as well as movies.”

Aagaaz Studio’s upcoming song is a recreation of Sayonee done by Joy-Anjan. The song is sung by voice of the youth Arijit Singh and Nooran Sisters. Joy-Anjan have recreated many songs including Vaada Raha Sanam and Aye Mere Humsafar for Venus Music. Many Bollywood singers like Palak Muchhal, Kumar Sanu, Zubin Garg, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shaan, Raj Barman, Anwesha, and Asit Tripathy have already worked with Joy-Anjan.

Asit Tripathi will be doing two songs with Aagaaz. Aagaaz Entertainment released Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl) fame singer Amit Gupta’s song Jahan Bhi Main Jata Hoon last year. To conclude, Tiwari said, “Aagaaz Studio aims to work with young and experienced singers and musicians and has set itself a target of creating 100 music videos in a year.”