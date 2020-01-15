Kumkum Bhagya, 14 January 2020, Written Update: Prachi gets saved by Abhi and Ranbir

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and drama.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The episode sees how Abhi follows Sanju into the jungle. Prachi, Ranbir and Pragya also look for Sanju. Pragya also gets hurt and Rhea takes care of her. Abhi and Pragya have a hit and miss again. Ranbir runs after Sanju. Sanju reaches a particular point and threatens to jump off the bridge. Ranbir asks him why did he ruin Prachi's image. He then says that he is stain on his friendship. Sanju blames Ranbir saying that he did everything because of the latter.

Pragya also wants to look for Sanju but Rhea takes her to the car instead. Pragya senses Abhi's presence around her. Pragya didn't notice that she was bitten by an insect. Sanju and Ranbir have an argument regarding Prachi and the former confesses his crime. Abhi asks them to get Sanju punished. Abhi wants Sanju to apologize to Prachi. Prachi slaps Sanju thereby expressing her hatred which in return makes Sanju angry.

Sanju threatens to throw Prachi off the bridge but instead falls himself. Prachi gets saved by Abhi and Ranbir. Sanju also escapes by falling in the river. He swears not to spare Ranbir and kill Prachi's family. Rhea informs Prachi about Pragya resting in the car. Abhi again misses seeing Pragya. Abhi tells Ranbir to drop Prachi and her mom. Prachi sees Pragya's foot turning blue and tells Ranbir about this. Rhea scolds Abhi for not getting first aid from the doctor. Pragya gets treated well and is happy to see Ranbir's care for them. Pallavi is worried about Ranbir and finds that he escaped from the window. Ranbir behaves funnily after coming back home. Ranbir gets happy knowing about Prachi and her mom coming for Lohri. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?