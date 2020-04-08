Kumkum Bhagya actress Nupur Hirani throws some light on her character in Zee5's 'Phone A Friend'

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has always been on the forefront when it comes to reporting about the latest happenings in the world of Television, Bollywood and the digital medium.

We exclusively reported about Zee5 launching a new webseries titled Phone A Friend for which the Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha fame Akhlaque Khan and Kundali Bhagya actress, Swati Kapoor will play the leads in the series.

Phone a Friend is a 12-episode web-show revolves around a boy (Akhlaque) who will eventually come across a mobile phone which can talk and it will give him tips on impressing a girl (Swati). RJ-actor Mantra is also roped for the series. Mantra will be seen lending his voice as a mobile phone who will guide the lead boy.

The show will also feature actress Nupur Hirani who has featured in shows such as Humko Tumse Hogaya Hai Pyaar on Star Plus, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya on Star Bharat, and Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV.

Taking about her role in the project, Nupur averred, " I am playing the character of Beenu, who is Jiya's best friend / roommate. She is this bubbly, funny and outgoing girl who says exactly what's on her mind. She is always supportive of her friend's career as well as her personal life. I feel she's a lot like me, loving and caring. Beenu doesn't have a filter in her mouth and everything that's on her mind is what you hear her say.

I had an amazing time shooting for Phone-A-Friend. It was a fabulous shoot. All of us gelled so well on set and were already laughing and having fun on sets from the first day. We shot these party scenes throughout the night and it honestly felt like a big party.

Yash and Allyson had an amazing team and it was honestly a beautiful experience working with these guys. We had no problem while shooting and it's still one of my best shoots ti date."

The series is produced by Utopia Films. It is co-produced by Anish N Surana, Ashish and Surabhi Mittal.

