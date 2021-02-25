KumKum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha off on a holiday with her family

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most successful actresses on television. She rose to prominence with her roles in shows like Jiya Jale, Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, and Balika Vadhu to name a few.

The actress is currently ruling the television screens with her performance as Pragya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, and today, her character has become a household name.

Her on-screen pairing with her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia is loved by the audience, and they are considered as one of the best pairs on television.

Sriti has a large fan following and is loved by the audiences.

Being an actor is not as easy as it might seem. The actors have a lot of tough and crazy schedules and they too need a break.

Now Sriti Jha, who plays Pragya in KumKum Bhagya, is off on a holiday with her parents.

She recently shared a picture of her with her parents at the airport and captioned it saying that she was off to a beach on a holiday.

The actress seems to be excited about her holiday and is looking forward to spending some quality time with her parents.

No doubt that at times actors also need a break from their busy schedules.

