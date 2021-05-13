Kumkum Bhagya: Dadi ruins Prachi and Rhea’s plan to free Abhi

MUMBAI: The track of Kumkum Bhagya is getting interested as Pragya, Prachi, and Ranbir are trying their best to save Abhi and prove that the allegations put on Abhi by Tanu are false.

In the previous episode, we saw how Tanu sends her lawyer with a proposal for Abhi, but he rejects the offer and insults Tanu.

Now in the upcoming episode, Pragya will be seen convincing Abhi to agree to get married to Tanu, but he is adamant and doesn’t stoop down to the offer.

Prachi and Rhea come up with a fantastic plan and tell Abi and Pragya that he just needs to agree to the marriage so that they get time to find proofs against Tanu and the marriage date should happen after the court hearing.

(ALSO READ: Omg! Rhea plays a prank on Prachi in KumKum Bhagya)

Pragya loves the idea, but Abhi doesn’t agree with it but eventually, they make him understand and he agrees to the plan.

Pragya will send Dadi too convivence Tanu to marry Abhi as now she has changed her mind, but during the conversation, Dadi will get triggered and will spill out the beans that Pragya sent her with this proposal and Tanu comes to know their plan.

On the other hand, Pragya is getting restless as Dadi isn’t come back, and she wonders if something has gone wrong or no.

It will be interesting to see what will Pragya do most Dadi’s mistake and will she able to save Abhi or no.

What do you think will be Tanu’s next move do let us know in the comments?

For more updates on Kumkum Bhagya stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ: Omg! Rhea plays a prank on Prachi in KumKum Bhagya)