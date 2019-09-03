Kumkum Bhagya: Disha says Pragya-Abhi should make it work because neither has moved on

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Disha telling Pragya that she knows that Aliya wasn’t planning this. Abhi also asks Purab if Aliya’s shower was actually spoilt. Purab says Aliya’s shower was actually spoilt. Aliya remembers how she spoilt her own shower to make Purab believe her. Purab is walking up the stairs when he remembers his last conversation with Disha before she left him. He remembers slapping her for insulting him before apologising. He tells Abhi that he will never go back to Disha because she chose to leave him. Disha also says she will never go back to Purab.

Prachi and Shahana wake up and find Disha in their house. Pragya informs them that Disha will be living with them. On the other hand, Rhea goes to Ranbir’s house. She asks him to drop her to college because her car is spoilt. Rhea sees Ranbir’s cupboard where she finds a photo of hers. She promises to be his girlfriend as soon as her breaks Prachi’s heart. Disha is having tea with Pragya in the kitchen. She asks her about the advice she gave her last night about trying to make things work with Purab even if he has a kid. Disha says Pragya and Abhi should make it work because for 20 years neither of them has moved on.