Kumkum Bhagya: Here's all that goes into the making of the Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma starrer!

They all have an excellent bond with each other and they are more like family on the sets of the show. Now, we give you a glimpse of all that goes into the making of Kumkum Bhagya’s success!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 16:45
Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI : Abrar Qazi is amongst the most well-known and talented people in the entertainment business; he has become a style-icon.

With his performance in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein, he is winning the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Rudraksh Khurana. Fans adore him and his chemistry with actress Sargun Kaur Luthra. 

Yeh Hai Chahatein star Shagun Sharma opens up on completing 300 episodes, Challenges, and Fan Support

Abrar debuted in the film Laila Majnu playing the character of Zaid. He is best known for his role as Raghu Jadhav in Gathbandhan. Moreover, he has also made his digital debut on OTT platform Amazon Prime's The Family Man as Kareem.

Apart from being a stellar actor he is also admired for his stunning sense of style. 

The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Abrar Qazi and his pairing with Rachi Sharma.

The story is about a girl who is completely in love and devoted to her husband, while the husband is not at all deeply involved with girl, Purvi’s love is going to more pure than of Rajvansh.

Kumkum Bhagya Ek Nayi Shuruwat, does promise a new start, but stays true to its roots!

The success of the show proves that the entire cast is very hardworking. They all have an excellent bond with each other and they are more like family on the sets of the show.

Now, we give you a glimpse on all what goes into the making of Kumkum Bhagya’s success!

Yeh Hai Chahatein star Shagun Sharma opens up on completing 300 episodes, Challenges, and Fan Support

Take a look:

Isn’t that sweet?


 

 

 

    


 

 


 

 

 
 
 
 

