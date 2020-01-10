Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi decides to fight and prove herself right

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched television soaps. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and drama.



Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. Prachi locks up herself in the room. Sahana and Sarita try to talk to her. Pragya arrives and tries to make Prachi understand post which she opens the door and starts crying. Pragya makes her understand that people who cry are weak and that this is just an exam in her life after passing which will make her character more strong. She also tells Prachi that if she will not go to college, then people will surely think that she is the person in that MMS.



Pragya tries to boost Prachi’s confidence. She tells her to go to college without any hesitation, face the problem and prove herself right. She tells her that she has to fight this time to bring her reputation back. After hearing all this Prachi decides to fight and prove herself right in front of everyone. Ranbir thinks about the person who made such a video to spoil Prachi's image.



Ranbir fights with one of his friends, Nick because he was talking about Prachi's character. However, she came and stopped Ranbir from fighting with him. Prachi tries to makes him understand but he didn’t pay heed to her post which she leaves from there. Prachi gives a letter to the Principal and says that she will leave the college as many people have got issues with her.



